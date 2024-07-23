Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $264,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.64. 24,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,562. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $247.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

