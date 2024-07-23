Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 376,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,900. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

