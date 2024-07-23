Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 886 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $235.64.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

