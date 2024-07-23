O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,403 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. 856,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $85.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

