O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,467 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. 1,528,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.