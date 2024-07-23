O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $783.22. 4,149,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $850.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

