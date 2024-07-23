O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 446.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,503 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

