O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.40. 2,214,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,063. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

