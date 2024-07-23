O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 245,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. 17,497,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874,851. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

