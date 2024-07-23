O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $15.83 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,476 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.63.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

