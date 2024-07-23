O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,594. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

