O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,829 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 70,104,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,520,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

