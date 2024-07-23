O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MOH traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $286.82. The stock had a trading volume of 622,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,585. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.20.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

