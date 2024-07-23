O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

