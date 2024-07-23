O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,513. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,441 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

