O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,925 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 604.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 48.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,545,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,003,000 after purchasing an additional 503,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,973,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. 1,423,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.