O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,642 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.41. 1,936,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,029. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

