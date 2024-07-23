NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.36 or 0.99989654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00076360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

