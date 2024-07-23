Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $2.68 EPS.
Nucor Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.57.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
