Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,003,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. 1,319,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,364. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

