Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $237.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.