Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

