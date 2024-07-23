Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 2,175,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

