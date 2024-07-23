NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.85

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 180916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

