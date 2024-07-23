NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance
NYSE NEP opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
