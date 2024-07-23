NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.