Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $45,907.80 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 118,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,134. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.32.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

