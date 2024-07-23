Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $710.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $647.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.35 and its 200 day moving average is $605.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

