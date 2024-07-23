Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.38.

COIN stock opened at $265.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.76.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,676 shares of company stock worth $61,093,678. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

