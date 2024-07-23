Morgan Stanley Upgrades ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 109.08.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 163.55 on Friday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 188.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is 122.93.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

