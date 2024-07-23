Morgan Stanley Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $164.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

Blackstone stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.96. 2,912,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 50,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.