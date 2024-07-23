Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.00

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $197.44, with a volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.75.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.04. The company has a market capitalization of $728.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

