Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,665,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,286,137 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

