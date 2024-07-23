Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.36

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 12720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.