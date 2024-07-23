Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.75

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 34016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,933 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

