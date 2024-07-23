M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MGCI traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 96.50 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 173,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,140. The firm has a market cap of £135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.30 and a beta of 0.38. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

