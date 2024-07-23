Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. Mattel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

