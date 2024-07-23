Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.59.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.66. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

