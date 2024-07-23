Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.50.

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

MDGL stock opened at $287.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

