Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.58. 6,253,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,090,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.