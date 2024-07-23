Loopring Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $229.32 million and $229.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Loopring Token Profile
Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,806,970 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.
Buying and Selling Loopring
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.
