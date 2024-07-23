Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.00

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
