Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 1006939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.09 million during the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative net margin of 281.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

