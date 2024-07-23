LimeWire Price Tops $0.29 (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.29120606 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,515,609.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

