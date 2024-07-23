Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $124,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.