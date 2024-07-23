Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $81.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.31.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 142,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

