Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on August 5th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

