Krispy Kreme, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.