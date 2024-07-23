KOK 24 Hour Volume Tops $97,511.28 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. KOK has a market capitalization of $372,264.88 and approximately $97,511.28 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,971.75 or 0.99972967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00075948 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00105754 USD and is up 11.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $146,331.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.