Kistos (LON:KIST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.62), with a volume of 110939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.01) price target on shares of Kistos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The firm has a market cap of £103.58 million, a PE ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.12.

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

