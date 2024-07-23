Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.70. 93,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,526. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

